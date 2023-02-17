E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 96 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $255.75 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

