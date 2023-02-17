Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

DY stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

