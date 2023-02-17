Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) is ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

ThornTree Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,248 shares during the quarter. Duolingo accounts for approximately 5.6% of ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ThornTree Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $16,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Duolingo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Duolingo by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $92.08. 84,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 31,956 shares worth $2,647,842. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.