Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Dropbox stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. 4,365,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,302. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
