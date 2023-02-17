Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

DREUF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

