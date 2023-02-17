DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Announces — Dividend of $0.22

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2212 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NYSE:DRD opened at $7.55 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $863,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

