Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 900

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 900 ($10.92) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.26) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.26) to GBX 950 ($11.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 734 ($8.91).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 676 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,336.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 639.30.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

