DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.