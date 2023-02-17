DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.