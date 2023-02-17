DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $20.01. DraftKings shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 22,255,104 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

