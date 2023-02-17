Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.92

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.92 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.69). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69), with a volume of 0 shares.

Downing One VCT Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.63. The firm has a market cap of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00.

About Downing One VCT

(Get Rating)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.