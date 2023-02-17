Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 160,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

