DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $84.00. 5,396,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 4,807,823 shares.The stock last traded at $64.61 and had previously closed at $66.89.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,441. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoorDash Trading Down 3.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

