Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,530.53 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,606.61%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $45,621.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $45,621.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $505,385 and have sold 55,297 shares valued at $828,591. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

