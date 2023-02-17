Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,553 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 370,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

