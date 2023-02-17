Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 408.3 days.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

BEVFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 1,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,168. The firm has a market cap of $347.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

