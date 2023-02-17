DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,200 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 541,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

DRTT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, insider Cory Mitchell bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory Mitchell bought 312,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,204.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shaun Noll purchased 3,469,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,928,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,504,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,031. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,580 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP lifted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

