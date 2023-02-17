Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $93.83 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

