Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 625,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,226 shares.The stock last traded at $5.53 and had previously closed at $5.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
