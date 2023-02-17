Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 625,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,243,226 shares.The stock last traded at $5.53 and had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

