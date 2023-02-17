Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23.81

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00009183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $23.81 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.17587964 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

