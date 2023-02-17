DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.58 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.23.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

