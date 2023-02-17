DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. 1,882,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,565. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Bank of America dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.