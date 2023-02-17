DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.29 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.69 EPS.
DigitalOcean Price Performance
NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. 1,882,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,565. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.25 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Bank of America dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.