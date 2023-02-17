DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

About DigitalBridge Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.