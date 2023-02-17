Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. 2,472,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 31.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.