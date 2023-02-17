DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,734,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

