Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 190,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 47.51% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Diana Shipping by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954,486 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

