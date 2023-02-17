Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is SIR Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 43,184 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 3.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,585. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

