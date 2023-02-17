DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom Stock Down 2.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $117.26 on Monday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 321,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,880 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,477,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

