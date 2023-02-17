Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.79.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.