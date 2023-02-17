Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.91 and last traded at 1.91. Approximately 34,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 26,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.99.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile



Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

