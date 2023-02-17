Dero Price Hits $4.57 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00019201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $60.79 million and approximately $181,421.58 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,813.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00420859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00091056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00658362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00544053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00174866 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,295,479 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

