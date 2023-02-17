Dent (DENT) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $106.93 million and approximately $27.18 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

