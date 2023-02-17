Dendur Capital LP Invests $49.04 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 781,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,037,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises about 9.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 0.22% of Fomento Económico Mexicano at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 70.6% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% in the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FMX. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.9 %

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $95.81.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.