Dendur Capital LP Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dendur Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884,077 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 0.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 490,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,268. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

