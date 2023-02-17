Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 2.4 %

Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Apparel

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.