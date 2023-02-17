Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 19,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 93,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646,419. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

