Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €41.74 ($44.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of -9.41. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a one year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.74.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

