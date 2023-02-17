Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 736,883 shares changing hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.07.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

