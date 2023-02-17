DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $310.70 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00426966 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.01 or 0.28283031 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.