Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lessened by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $71,797,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

DE stock traded up $29.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.44. 2,452,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

