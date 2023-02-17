Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $512.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $512.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.15.

Shares of DE stock traded up $30.35 on Friday, hitting $433.31. 4,881,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.40 and a 200 day moving average of $394.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

