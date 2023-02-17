Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) is Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises about 2.0% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $408.41. The stock had a trading volume of 118,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.55. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $433.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

