Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $94.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $162.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,649.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $172.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.