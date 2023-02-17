Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 671,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,795. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

