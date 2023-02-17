Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,315 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,618,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

