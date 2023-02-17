Dalal Street LLC Invests $7.37 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Dalal Street LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 7.5% of Dalal Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. 424,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,416. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

