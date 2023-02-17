Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 576.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 126,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 158,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54,283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

