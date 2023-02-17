Dakota Wealth Management Sells 71,687 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,687 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 150,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 335,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

