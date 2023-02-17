Dakota Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

