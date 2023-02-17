Dakota Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.2 %
ATVI opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.