Dakota Wealth Management Has $694,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

