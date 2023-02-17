Dakota Wealth Management Has $633,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,200,000 after buying an additional 201,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after buying an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

